Jury Hears Opening Statements in Vento Trial

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The prosecution and defense made their first remarks on Wednesday, to the men and women that will decide the fate of Randy Vento.

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Mike Ernest addressed the jury first.

“A finding of Randy Vento’s DNA with a hoodie that was found around [the victim’s] neck. The same hoodie that Randy Vento tried to use to chock the life out of him. Ladies and gentlemen, this is about accountability.”

Attorney Donavan Hill then took to floor to defend Randy Vento.

“It is incumbent upon you to hold the state of Ohio accountable to their burden of proof in this case to each and every element of every charge beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Vento has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges including rape and attempted murder in the June attack of a Mineral City child.

The prosecution continued to call witnesses to the stand throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The trial will resume on Thursday morning.