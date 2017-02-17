Jury Returns Guilty Verdict

Mary Alice Reporting:

Members of the jury in the trial of a Mineral City assault reached a verdict Friday afternoon.

Randy Vento is charged for the June assault of a child, and after several hours the jury reached their decision.

On the six count indictment including kidnapping, rape, attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence, Vento was found guilty on all counts.

As Judge Edward O’Farrell read the last guilty verdict, the prosecutors shared a relieved smile as the 11-year-old victim’s mother began to cry.

Prosecutor Ryan Styer explained that with the overwhelming evidence against Vento he expected the jurors to reach a guilty outcome.

“We’re absolutely pleased with the verdict and grateful for that, that justice was done. But even more so that this matter is put to bed for the victim and his family.”

Vento is facing a maximum sentence of life without parole. Final sentencing is scheduled for Friday, February 24th.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017