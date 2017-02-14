Jury Selected for Vento’s Trial

Mary Alice Reporting:

Second day of an assault trial ended with jury selection.The Prosecution and Defense agreed upon 12 jurors, plus two alternates.

Randy Vento is accused in the June kidnapping, assault, and attempted murder of a Mineral City child.

Wednesday morning the jurors will travel to Mineral City to view the location where Tuscarawas Sheriff Deputies found the boy and Vento. After the viewing everyone will go back to the courtroom where opening statements will be heard.

Any witnesses are not expected to be questioned until after noon.

