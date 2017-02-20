Katie N. Yoder – February 17, 2017

Katie N. Yoder 77 of 6105 TR 417 Dundee died Friday, February 17, 2017 at her residence following a period of declining health.

She was born April 6, 1939 in Holmes County to the late Neal J. and Mattie J. (Yoder) Yoder. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish.

She is survived by her husband, Dan A. Yoder whom she married November 10, 1959; her 7 daughters and 6 sons Annie (Ervin) Yoder of Orrville, Susan (Edwin) Miller of Dundee, Andy (Esther) Yoder of Millersburg, Clara (Larry) Hershberger of Dundee, Levi (Ruth) Yoder of the home, David (Naomi) Yoder of Dundee, John (Esta) Yoder and Vernon (Ruth) Yoder both of Houstonville, KY, Aaron (Elsie) Yoder and Martha (Maynard) Troyer both of Dundee, Mary (Nelson) Miller of Millersburg, Esther (Reuben) Yoder Peyton, Colorado and Miriam (Leon) Yoder of Willisburg, KY, 75 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, a brother Jonas N. (Ella) Yoder of Millersburg and a sister-in-law Edna Yoder of Bellville, OH. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her granddaughter Rosie Yoder, 3 brothers John, Aden and Daniel and 3 sisters Annie, Clara and Verna.

Services will be held on Monday, February 20, 2017 at 9:00 AM at the Yoder Residence with Bishop Eli I. Weaver officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in Walnut Creek Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 12:00 PM (Noon) on Saturday and anytime on Sunday all at the residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

