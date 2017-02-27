Kent State Tuscarawas Signs Dover Runner

Michaela Madison Reporting:

A Dover runner is set to become a Golden Eagle. On February 23rd, Rikki Neading signed a Letter of Intent to run for Kent State Tuscarawas Cross Country Team and Track & Field Team.

Neading graduates from Dover High School this spring. She was a four-year letter winner for the Tornadoes and was an integral part of two state qualifying cross country teams in her career.

She was also named ALL-Country, All-East District, ECOL Second Team Captain and earned a scholar-athlete award.

Head Cross Country and Track & Field Coach for Kent State Tuscarawas, Mark Albaugh, says “we know the best is yet to come and she will be a pleasure to work with and have on our team.”

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017