Kirkwood F. “Fritz” Glauser – December 31, 2016

Kirkwood F. “Fritz” Glauser, 91, of Dover died Saturday, December 31, 2016 in the Hennis Care Centre at Dover.

Born February 28, 1925 in New Philadelphia he was a son of the late Kirkwood and Anna Kaderly Glauser. Fritz was also preceded in death by his first wife, Lynn Glauser; brother, Glenn Glauser and sister, Ann Sickinger.

He graduated from New Philadelphia High School, attended Kent State University and Western Reserve University in Cleveland where he obtained a degree in Animal Physiology. He worked as a machinist until his retirement from Northrup Grumman. He also ran his own machine shop where he, with pride and expertise, operated and maintained three screw machines. Fritz lived and worked in the Cleveland area until moving to Dover in 2010 to be close to family. He enjoyed fine music, having been a frequent attendee to Cleveland Symphony Orchestra performances in Severance Hall in Cleveland. After moving to Dover, he was a season ticket holder for the Tuscarawas Philharmonic Orchestra. He collected, bought and sold antique glassware with an emphasis on Depression era works.

Although the past couple of years brought a decline in his health, Fritz spent his long life as a very active person as he enjoyed mowing his lawn, maintaining his landscaping and doing minor home repairs through his eight-ninth year. He was a well-educated person who would be willing to engage in, and welcome a conversation on a vast array of topics. Those that knew him, will miss his sense of humor and ever-present Tilly Hat.

Fritz is survived by his niece, Marva L. Sickinger of Aurora, Ohio; nephew, David K. (Paula) Sickinger of Dover; great nieces and nephews, Daniel Sickinger (fiancé, Elizabeth Withem) of Dover, Christina Sickinger of Dover, Samuel Sickinger of Dover and his former wife, Jacklyn Glauser of Cuyahoga Falls.

Private family services will be held with burial in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Fritz may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns United Church of Christ of Dover or to the Tuscarawas Philharmonic Orchestra.



Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com