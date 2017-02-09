Kiyomi “Kay” Ginnetti – February 7, 2017

Kiyomi “Kay” Ginnetti, age 88, formerly of Dennison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, in Park Village Healthcare Center, Dover.

Born January 25, 1929, in Kanagawa Ken, Japan, Kay, as she was known to family and friends, was the daughter of late Aeizo and Massa Yoshikawa. After completing her secondary education, she began working at Johnson Air Force Base in Tokyo, and it was there that she met Dominic “Dom” Ginnetti, a young man from New Philadelphia, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. The couple were united in marriage three times on the same day, September 30, 1952 – in the U.S. Embassy, the Japanese Prefecture and in the Air Force base chapel; they shared 64 years of marriage. Kay and Dom worked side-by-side in the operation of Ginnetti’s Shoes and Shoe Repair, Dennison, which they owned for nearly 50 years. They moved to Dover following their retirement.

Kay was a petite lady who always had a smile on her face and a kind word for anyone she met. She loved working in the yard around her home, especially in her flower garden, which was spectacular in summer. She also enjoyed sharing memories of her growing up in Japan.

Kay was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison, and more recently belonged to St. Joseph Church in Dover.

Survivors include her husband, Dominic; her brother-in-law, Tony (Betty) Ginnetti of Dover; her sister-in-law, Gladys (Rudy) Keck of Seward, Pennsylvania; and her many nieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by family in Japan.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 10, at 11:30 a.m., in St. Joseph Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Immediately following the Mass, there will be a luncheon in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. Family and friends are invited to call at the church on Friday, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Kay, please visit the Toland-Herzig website.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff of both Park Village and Community Hospice for their excellent care – Thank You.

It is suggested that contributions in Kay’s memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com