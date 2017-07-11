Larry G. “Woody” Wood – July 9, 2017

Larry G. “Woody” Wood, 77, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017. He was born February 25, 1940, in Dover, Ohio, to the late Caroline and Oliver Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Margaret Angus and Jean Penrod, and brother, Robert Wood. He is survived by his children, Brian Wood and DiAnne Wood, granddaughters Beth Vandevender and Heather Vandevender, his long-term girlfriend, Dianne Waldren, and his ex-wife, Sherron Wood.

He retired after working at Reeves Steel for over 33 years so he could enjoy what he liked the most, going to his garage working on Hot-Rods. Friends would come to the garage to visit him just so they could enjoy his endless teasing. He loved the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed his son’s stock car racing, and going to a casino and taking their money while playing blackjack.

Calling hours are July 14, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in New Philadelphia. In a private service, Larry’s ashes will be buried with the ashes of his beloved dog, Camshaft.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to your favorite charity or buy yourself a bottle and have a toast to his memory.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622