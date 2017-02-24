Larry Jr. Joseph – February 18, 2017

Larry Jr. Joseph 66 of Millersburg died Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a period of declining health.

He was born March 18, 1950 in Akron, Ohio to the late Herman and Edna (Butler) Falls. He was a driver for the Amish Community.

He is survived by his daughter Tammy (James) Byrd of Spencer, WV and his son Larry Robert (Melissa) Joseph of Orma, WV; his grandchildren Justin Gerber, Carl Gerber of Elyria,OH, Brittany Kearns of Spencer, WV, Thomas Kearns and Matthew Kearns both of Elyria, OH, Anthony Milhoan and Andrew Milhoan both of Ohio, Makayla Rainsburg of Dover, OH and Alexis Joseph of Orma, WV and great grandchildren Loki, Bjorn, Cheyenne, Brooklyn, Brian, Riley and Izzy.

Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Bailey Cemetery in Arnoldsburg, WV with Pastor Robert Shannon officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com