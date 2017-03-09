Leadership Tusc Hosts Conference

Mary Alice Reporting:

The first Conference of Excellence features author Todd Gongwer on Friday.

Leadership Tuscarawas Executive Director Veronica Spidell explained she wanted to offer a variety of programs to the community.

Since its start in 2002, Leadership Tusc’s mission has expanded to include adults, area youth, and those retiring.

Spidell added Gongwer is the author of “LEAD…for God’s Sake” which is about understanding leadership and how it impacts a person professionally and personally.

The half day conference will be held in Founders Hall at Kent State Tuscarawas.

