At Least Two Injured in SR 212 Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August, 4th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a two vehicle accident on State Route 212.

According to dispatch, the accident took place at the intersection with North Orchard and two injuries have been reported.

However; there is no information regarding how serious the injuries are.

Dispatch notes that while the road is not currently closed, restrictions are likely in place.

The Bolivar Fire Department and Mineral City Volunteer Fire Department have been called to assist.

No further information is available at this time, however; officials ask motorists to try and avoid the area if possible.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017