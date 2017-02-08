Library Launches Reading Program

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) A Dover Public Library program is designed to set children on the path to success, one book at a time.

Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

The national program challenges parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children.

Officials say by reading just one book at night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children with essential early literacy skills.

Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood.

Also, statistics show that sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and reading.

The program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration begins on February 14th.

You can pick up all the materials you’ll need in the Children’s Department at the library or you can print them by visiting doverlibrary.org.

A small prize is awarded for every 100 books read.

