Life Flight Responds to Uhrichsville Explosion

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Two people are in the hospital after being flown by helicopter from the scene of an explosion.

Uhrichsville Fire Chief Justin Edwards confirmed that crews were called to Pleasant Valley Road SE just before 5:00 Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived firefighters found the building partially collapsed as well as a small amount of fire, which they were able to extinguish relatively quickly.

The two employees of Easter Resource Service were flown by helicopter to hospitals in Columbus and Akron with burn and trauma injuries.

Chief Edwards added that at this time a cause for the explosion is unknown. The State Fire Marshall’s office is assisting in the investigation.

