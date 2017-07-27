#LiveTusc Discovers Tuscarawas County

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 27th) Tuscarawas County, Ohio – Live, work, and play in Tuscarawas County, the theme for a media site to get millennials involved with what’s happening in Tuscarawas.

Co-Founder Director Diane Lautenschleger explained the idea for LiveTusc came amid the county’s aging workforce. She’s proposed the question of how available resources focus on the quality of life in Tuscarawas.

Lautenschleger said the online tool was created to reach the target ages between 18 and 45.

“We are trying to show the volume of quality experiences in Tuscarawas County, again because of age and career we know what is available here, but a young youthful person that’s never been here before but know as we’re developing it we want to be showing that”

Co-Founder Jason Ricker added that to get millennials involved and interested LiveTusc is all online.

“Facebook and Instagram, we’re active on both of those. We also created a website and we built the website around a social media type of design. So, when you go to the website you’ll see a lot of cool images.”

To see local video stories and other resources visit www.livetusc.com.

