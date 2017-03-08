Lloyd C. Kail – March 6, 2017

Lloyd C. Kail, 88, of Gnadenhutten for most of his life, formerly a resident of Dennison from 1992 to 2014, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Community Hospice in New Philadelphia, after a period of declining health. Born March 1, 1929 in Gnadenhutten, he was a son of the late Price Allman and Loretta Bell (Gadd) Kail.

A 1947 graduate of Gnadenhutten High School, Lloyd proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Newcomerstown American Legion Post for over 50 years. He was also a 60-year member of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge #202 in Port Washington. Lloyd enjoyed researching his family’s genealogy and was a member of Dennison Presbyterian Church since 1955. He was employed by Gradall (the former Warner & Swasey) for 35 years until his retirement in 1991, and in his youth, had also worked on Jobie Shull’s farm, as well as for his father’s sawmill.

On March 1, 1992, Lloyd married the former Lois Jean Hickey who preceded him in death on December 25, 2007. The last of his family’s generation, he was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Martha Kail and Edward Lee and Dorothy Kail. He is survived by nieces, Theresa (Donald) Bartsch and Charla (Jon) Erwin; nephews, Michael C. Kail, Brent Hickey, Marc (Chris) Hickey, and Jeff Burns; several great-nieces and great-nephews, including Adam (Fran) Kail and Aaron (Joci) Kail and their families; and brother- and sisters-in-law, Don and Vicki Hickey and Beverly Burns.

Services, officiated by Rev. Carolyn Behrendt, will be held at 1pm on Friday, March 10, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville’s Union Cemetery. His family will receive callers at the funeral home from noon to 1pm on Friday. Those wishing to honor Lloyd’s memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Dennison Presbyterian Church. R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. (740) 922-1970 www.lindseyfh.com

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com