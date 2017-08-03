Local Agency Receives State Recognition

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 3rd) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The Tuscarawas County Child Support Agency is announcing state recognition during a recent conference.

Director, Traci Berry, confirmed the agency was featured during a quarterly video conference.

She explained the agency was one of few counties to get close to the state’s goal of 70 percent current collections.

Berry notes that the agency receives $2 in federal funding for every $1 collected locally.

