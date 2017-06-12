A Local Agency Talks Healthcare for Vets

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A local agency is speaking out amid a U.S. Senator’s efforts to ensure veterans get adequate healthcare.

The Community Care Core Competency Act proposed by Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio would train more doctors to serve veterans’ needs.

James Thornton with the Tuscarawas County Veterans Services Office explained that this is a necessary move.

“Most definitely. Just for the very simple reason that VA healthcare sometimes lacks in the time that they can see a veteran. Sometimes it takes a little longer to get into their appointments.”

Senator Brown noted in a press release that the bill would help doctors prepare to care for injuries or illnesses caused by veterans’ service, including traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

