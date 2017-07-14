Local Boy “Backs the Blue”

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 14th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Lemonade stands are fairly common during the summer months but a boy in New Philadelphia used his stand as a platform to support local law enforcement.

The New Philadelphia Police Department took to Facebook to recognize Mason.

Neither his age nor last name is mentioned in the post.

Mason’s lemonade sign offers a common promotional message that reads: “Lemonade or fruit punch, $1.” But, it also says: “Police and fire free.”

Police Chief Michael Goodwin snapped a photo with Mason and it appears as though he made a monetary donation to the boy’s small business, despite the discount.

The department’s post to Facebook reads: “I want to thank my new friend Mason for backing the blue. Thanks buddy.”

