Local Businesses Asked to Sponsor Books to Students

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) As part of One Book, One Community the program would like to get the chosen text to students in the county.

Tuscarawas County Library Services Manager Andrea Legg explains that for the annual reading program Wonder was picked and the goal of the program is to find a common goal and engage with each other through literature.

She comments that teachers from multiple schools district have expressed interest in incorporating the book into their fall lesson plans; however, getting a book into students hands can be costly.

“It everywhere from the Tusky Valley school district, through the Garraway Schools District, through New Philadelphia. It’s all across the county.”

Legg says area business are being asked to become a sponsor or provide a monetary donation to the Tuscarawas County Literacy Coalition to provide the book to students.

You can send a check donation to the Tuscarawas County Literacy Coalition at P.O. Box 1173 in New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

You can also find more information by going to their Facebook page.

