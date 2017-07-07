Local Chief Opens Up about Violence against Police

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A local police chief is opening up about the rash of violence against police and how it affects officers.

New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin explained that he was stunned by the murder this week of New York City Police Officer Miosotis Familia.

Goodwin said, “Very worrisome to any police executive that something like that could happen to one of their officers at any given time. Here this officer was basically just sitting in a vehicle just minding her own business and was point blank just assassinated, somebody walked up and shot her right in the head.”

Chief Michael Goodwin admitted that the job you already aren’t sure if you’ll come home from is now even more dangerous

“We’re just a sitting duck,” said Goodwin. “You know if we’re sitting there paying for our coffee or drinking our coffee, talking to the clerk somebody could very easily come up from behind and do something to us. There’s always that couple out there that are intent to maybe do you harm, and that’s the scary thing.”

Chief Goodwin noted that unfortunately the few out there targeting the badge have affected the way police do their job.

“You always have to be kind of conditioned yellow almost to a conditioned red that there is somebody out there that any given time could come up and do something to you. The officers then kind of become a little more stand offish and maybe aren’t quite as personable and as outgoing to the general public as what they normally would be.”

According to Fox News, nationwide on duty deaths for 2017 are up nearly 20 percent from last year. Officer Familia marked the 67th officer killed in the line of duty so far this year.

Chief Goodwin asked that the public please remember that officers are human beings, with families and friends.

He added anyone with concerns is urged to contact the office where he will work to provide education on matters whenever possible.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017