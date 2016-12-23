Local Departments Honor Fallen Firefighter

Michaela Madison Reporting
Local fire departments and others are continuing to show support for a fallen Dundee Firefighter.
Rueben Mast was killed in a crash this week on County Road 94 while responding to a call.
Strasburg Fire Chief Dan Varner says the firefighter family sticks together.
“When something happens we’re always there for each other. You truly get to be a bonded brotherhood. The outpouring from not just the fire departments, but from business and all the trucking guys is amazing.”
Varner and many others joined a procession Friday morning at Beachy Trucking on SR 93, where Mast worked full time.
