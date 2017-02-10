Local Family Donates to Cancer Fighting Cruise

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) A local family is being recognized after donating a tailgating vehicle to the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer.

Urban Meyer and countless other Buckeye greats will soon be leading 3,800 fans on the tenth annual Buckeye Cruise for Cancer.

This year Mike and Sue Stokey, the owners of Allied Machine in Dover, have donated a custom tailgating vehicle that will be auctioned off as part of the fundraiser.

The Stokey’s were introduced to the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer in 2009 and have remained dedicated to the cause. They have not missed the annual cruise since.

The family upgraded their personal tailgate van to a newer model and has since decided to donate the previous model to the cause. It is valued at roughly $50,000 and includes an interior and exterior-facing TV, large pull-out cooler, custom 2nd row “convertible” seating and more.

The tropical cruise and fundraising project has raised more than $10 million benefiting the Urban & Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research and the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

