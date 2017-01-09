Local Hospital Hosts Teen Camp

Mary Alice Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) For the 10th year, Union Hospital will host a camp for area teens.

Community Relations Carey Gardner said the monthly camp, Teens Exploring Careers in Health Care, allows students to spend time in different hospital departments providing hands-on experience in multiple departments at the hospital.

There will be four Saturday camps, and the introductory session will be on January 28th from 10 a.m. until noon. Each camp in February, March and April will be held at Union Hospital from 8:45 a.m. to noon.

Registration is required by calling 330-364-0884.

Gardner adds after the final program, graduating senior can apply for a $1,000 UH Tech Scholarship.

