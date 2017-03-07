Local Hospital Offers Health Screenings

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Trinity Hospital Twin City is hosting a health screening event at Mako’s Market this week.

Kelly Bowe Community Outreach, Fit for Life and Volunteer Coordinator with the hospital says the screenings are offered at a much lower cost during the event.

The event will be held on Friday at Mako’s Market in Uhrichsville from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Officials offer a complete cholesterol, lipid and glucose panel for $10 or a Hemoglobin A1C for $5.

Bowe says it is a great opportunity for people to get the screenings completed in between doctor’s visits for an affordable price.

