Local Hospital Receives National Recognition

Michaela Madison Reporting

Trinity Hospital Twin City is receiving national recognition.

Marketing Director, Jennifer Demuth said the hospital has been recognized by the Studer Group with the Excellence in Patient Care Award.

The hospital was recognized for being at or above the 90th percentile for the patience discharged in 2015 based on their experience and overall satisfaction with the care they received.

Demuth said in addition to giving Trinity Hospital Twin City an award to display, the recognition also paves the way for future grant funding.

She added the award shows potential funders that the hospital is worth investing in.

Awards were distributed during the ‘What’s Right in Healthcare’ conference.’ The goal of the conference is to improve healthcare for patients, physicians and staff through peer-to-peer sharing of leading practices.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016

Pictured (Left to Right): Cindy Unrue, LSW; Stephanie Levengood, LSW; Michelle Brown, RN; and Tui Wanosik,RN,