Local Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Canton

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 18th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – According to police reports, a New Philadelphia man is behind bars on drug charges after running a stop sign in Canton.

Stark County Jail records show 29-year-old Demetrius Ivery was arrested after being pulled after failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 14th Street and Cherry Avenue SE around 12:30 a.m. this morning.

During the stop, police say they seized several bags of meth, marijuana, and cocaine reportedly prepared for sale.

Ivery was arrested on a number of charges including multiple traffic violations, and a long list of drug related charges including drug paraphernalia possession, aggravated drug possession, aggravated drug trafficking, cocaine possession two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and more.

He has been released on his own recognizance pending a Canton Municipal Court hearing.

