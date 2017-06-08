Local Man Changes Plea in Rape Case

(Canton, Ohio) A Port Washington man changes his plea in a 2016 child rape case.

Dennis Menefee Jr. appeared in Stark County Common Pleas court Thursday, and Stark Assistant Prosecutor Fred Scott explains Menefee pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment.

Menefee is accused in the November kidnapping and rape of a then 9-year-old girl as she was walking home in Massillon.

Scott says the hearing outcome was positive.

“We’re pleased because based on Mr. Menefee’s past history and conduct which lead to the specification of him being a sexually violent predator, we believe if he were out in the community again he would certainly do this again and in such a case we fear the behavior would escalate.”

As a result of the plea, Menefee agreed to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

