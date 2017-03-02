Local Man to Go Before a Jury in Child Rape Case

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Canton, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County man accused of abducting and raping a 9 year-old girl is set to go to trial later this month.

46-year-old Dennis Menefee Jr. of Port Washington, which is in Tuscarawas County near the city of New Philadelphia, is facing charges of kidnap, rape of a child younger than 13 and having a weapon while under disability.

The charges stem from the alleged attack last September in Massillon, just west of Canton in Stark County.

Police say the child was walking home from the library when Menefee forced her into his truck. He reportedly had been wearing a traffic vest and identified himself as a police officer.

Menefee has pleaded not guilty to charges. The trial is set to begin on March 20th in a Stark County Common Pleas Courtroom.

