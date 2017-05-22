Local Man Launches ‘The Good Neighbor Project’

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Do you want someone to mow your lawn…for free? Andrew Wilsterman is offering just that as part of ‘The Good Neighbor Project.’

Wilsterman took to the project’s Facebook page to explain his goal for the project.

“I will mow your lawn for free. Seriously, just ask. Why would I do this? Well, everyone needs a hand now and then and I’ve made the decision to be the person that will help.”

Wilsterman promises not to try and sell anything or impose his views. He says the Good Neighbor Project simply “encourages community involvement by modeling service to others and building relationships in Tuscarawas County.”

“If you’re elderly, if you’re sick or if you just really need a hand, I will help you out. I’m not showing up to mow and then to try and sell you something. And, I won’t try to impose any of my views on you. I just want to help with no strings attached.”

He added that while he won’t ask why the help is needed but said he’s willing to listen.

Wilsterman says he is simply on a mission to be a good neighbor.

He noted the goal for Project 1.0 is to mow 100 lawns. Those interested in getting involved can email Wilsterman at thegoodneighbormailbox@gmail.com.

