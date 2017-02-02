Local Man Loses Thousands in Scam

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Fairfield Township, Ohio) Police are investigating a local phone scam.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bruce Lowery says a Fairfield Twp man reported a potential scam to the department Wednesday.

He explained he’d received a call from a man claiming to be from Virginia. The caller told the victim his son was the at fault driver in an injury crash.

The alleged scammer then asked for $2,000 to bail the victim’s grandson out of jail, where he was being held on an OVI.

The victim tried to send the money locally, but officials would not process his request because they believed it was a scam.

The man then went to store in Canton where he sent three payments over the course of two days, totaling roughly $6,000 before reporting the incident to police.

The Canton Police Department is now handling the investigation.