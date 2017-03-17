Local Mother Pushes DD Education and Understanding

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A Tuscarawas County mother is urging the public to educate themselves and get to know those with developmental disabilities.

Alexis Host is sharing her story to help spread Developmental Disabilities Awareness during the month of March.

Host’s twin daughters, Lennix and Charlie, were born premature at just 24 weeks. She and her fiancé Nick Prior later learned that Lennix has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and she may be blind.

Host said watching Lennix’s strength and Charlie’s support for her sister, inspires her every day.

“This isn’t an easy plate we were dealt and it gets hard at times. But, when I watch that my three year old helps her twin sister and I watch that Lennix keeps pushing I know that I can too.”

Host hopes the awareness campaign gets people to start seeing the whole person and not just the disability.

“Don’t look at Lennix because she’s in a wheelchair. Don’t look at Lennix because she has sensory problems and sometimes gets upset. Look at her for her laugh, you know. Enjoy her for the smiles that she gives and the cuddles and the hugs and the love that just radiates from her.”

She added that you may find those with developmental disabilities often give you more than you could ever give them.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017