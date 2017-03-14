Local Officials Attend Public Power Event

Mary Alice Reporting:

Dover officials gathered in Washington D.C. to learn about issues impacting the public power industry.

Attending for the city were Service Director Dave Douglas, Electric Light Plant Superintendent Dave Filippe, Council men Gregg Bair and Don Maurer, Electric Distribution Superintendent Bill Abel, and Mayor Richard Homrighausen.

During the meeting in February, attendees were able to speak one-on-one with state representatives, including Sherrod Brown, Bob Gibbs, and Rob Portman.

Dover officials expressed the importance of keeping and continuing the operation of their own power plant, even with compliance costs rising.

APPA Rally topics discussed were customer impact associated with increasing costs, energy and environmental policy, and tax-exempts to municipalities.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017