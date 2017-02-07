Local Police Office Adopts Standards

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Sugarcreek, Ohio) State awards certificate to local law enforcement agency.

The Sugarcreek Police Department became part of over 400 agencies to implement state standards.

The standards, by the Ohio Collaborative Community – Police Advisory, is an effort to strengthen relationships between the police and the community.

The Ohio standards were established in 2015. Since, around 70% of state law enforcement have become certified or are in the process.

For more information you can visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative.

