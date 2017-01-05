Local School District Disagrees With State Standards

Michaela Madison Reporting

The Indian Valley Local School Board is not happy with the state’s accountability standards.

Superintendent Ira Wentworth confirmed the board sent a resolution to state board of education members and local legislative representatives.

“The way the state tests are graded, scored and publicized it’s continually become more punitive in nature rather than empowering or motivating.”

Wentworth added everyone needs time to adapt to change.

“We’re not trying to shirk or come across as not accepting our role in this. With that being said, we’ve had three different tests in three different consecutive years. The cut scores for those have changed. It’s void of common sense to allow schools, teachers, students and families time to adapt.”

Wentworth said he understands the letters may have little to no impact on decisions made on the state level, but the district wanted to have their voice heard.

Conversations within the state department continue to focus on graduation requirements and other education standards.

