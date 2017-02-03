Local Standoff Ends Peacefully

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Deputies are being praised for showing restraint while responding to a call about a mentally ill man.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell explained that deputies responded to a call about a suicidal man this week.

The officers communicated with the man through the walls of the home for some time, before they became concerned he was about to take his own life.

At that time, Campbell said, they forced their way into the home and found themselves looking down the barrel of a gun.

“At this point, you know obviously, with a gun pointed at them the deputies could probably have taken lethal action and been completely justified, but they felt the situation did not warrant that.”

The deputies made a different split second call. They took cover where they continued to talk to the man to try and calm him down.

Eventually they fired a single beanbag shotgun round, which is less lethal, into the wall next to the man.

The shot spooked the man and he immediately surrendered to the deputies without further incident.

Sheriff Campbell praised the way Sgt. Mike Snyder, Deputy Ben Watson and Deputy Adam Fisher handled the situation.

“I feel very proud that these guys didn’t use a higher level of force just because they would have been justified. They took their opportunity to save a life very seriously.”

An officer from the Bolivar Police Department was also on scene.

The man was taken back to the department where deputies made sure he received both a physical and mental evaluation.

Sheriff Campbell added the situation comes just before a week-long training program that will focus on how to respond to those suffering from mental wellness issues.

The program begins on Monday and runs through Friday.