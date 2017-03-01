Local Student Recognized for Volunteer Service

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Oho) A local High School student is being recognized for his volunteer service.

Dover High School student Aaryn Stockon recently received a Certificate of Excellence from the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and a President Volunteer Service Award on behalf of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.

And his principal, Teresa Alberts, couldn’t be more proud.

“He’s just a class act. He treats everybody the same and he is very respectful of not only of his peers and his teachers, but with the elderly and working at the hospital. He’s genuinely just an absolutely a nice guy.”

Certificates are granted to the top 10 percent of all Prudential Spirit of Community Award applicants in each state.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award gives recognition to Americans of all ages who volunteer a significant amount of time.

For more information visit www.dovertornadoes.com.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017