Local Water System Study is Underway

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Bolivar, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Sewer District is taking steps to prepare for the future with a water study that’s now underway.

Director, Mike Jones explained the focus right now is on the Wilkshire Hills water system.

“Provides water to a much larger area than just Wilkshire Hills, to Zoar to Mineral City, to the Sandy Valley area. It goes all the way over to the Carroll County line. If you have something that goes wrong with one well, now you’re down to one well. We would like to incorporate a third well into our system.”

Jones said the study focuses on several elements of the system.

“Evaluation of treatment alternatives to be able to incorporate that new source of water. And we have some areas in our Wilkshire Hills system that have historically had low pressure just due to the nature of the topography and what elevation some of those homes sit at.”

Jones added that land is available to build a third well.

The study is expected to take about six months to complete.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2107