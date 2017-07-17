Local Woman Dies in Head-on Harrison County Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 17th) Cadiz Township, Ohio – A Harrison County crash claims the life of a New Philadelphia woman over the weekend.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Yoho with the Steubenville post confirmed the accident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on U.S. 22 west of Cadiz.

“The Scion drifted left of center initially. When he jerked the car back into his lane, back into the eastbound lane he overcorrected and the car went back left of center again and that’s when he struck the Nissan, head-on.”

62-year-old Rhonda Bigler, of New Philadelphia, was killed in the collision and both of her passengers were injured.

77-year-old Marcia Bigler was taken to Akron General Hospital by MedFlight and is listed in stable condition.

38-year-old Sara Bigler was taken to Harrison Community Hospital where she was treated and released.

The at-fault driver, 23-year-old Jacob Ryan, who crash investigators believe may have been on his cell phone, was listed in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Yoho says if Ryan survives his injuries, he could face serious charges.

“Once the investigation is completed it will be forward to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges. At that point of time, depends on his outcome of his injuries and the outcome of the testing of the cell phone, it could bump the charges up.”

Ryan could face a charge of vehicular homicide.

The crash closed US 22 for more than three hours.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017