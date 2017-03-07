Local Writer’s Guild Hosts Speaker

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Tuscarawas County Writer’s Guild is welcoming Ruth Snodgrass as their March speaker.

Snodgrass wrote and directed plays during her 35 year teaching career. She is the author of two memoirs and two children’s books.

She will present “Speaking Out” on March 15th at 7pm. The program will help individuals prepare and deliver a speech. Part of the presentation will concentrate on how to project your voice while delivering a speech.

Guests are encouraged to bring a 1000 word count story based on the writing prompt: write a story about a character named “Buck Doe.”

The Writer’s Guild meets every third Wednesday of the month at the Center for the Arts, and recognizes all skill levels and genres.

For more information you can call TCWG President Cherie Kail at 330-827-8514.

