Lois V. Fowler – August 16, 2017

Lois V. Fowler, 92, of Dover died Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in the Park Village Health Care Center.

Lois retired from Stoll’s IGA in Uhrichsville after many years of service.

Born November 28, 1924 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Ed and Marie Hillyer Polen. Lois was also preceded in death by her first husband, James L. Singer in 1965, Myrl Fowler in 1994 and her brother, Harold Polen.

Lois is survived by her son, John (Judie) Singer of Louisville; sister, Lynn (Ray) Roberts of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Clay (Amber) Singer and Miriam (Jason) Plank and many nieces and nephews

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There are no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Lois may do so by visiting the online obituaries on the funeral homes website.

