Lola Mae Hoover – July 6, 2017

Lola Mae Hoover, age 70, a lifelong resident of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Born September 23, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Anna Mae Wendling Penrod. Lola graduated from Dover High School in 1965, and later that year, on December 18, married Wilbert “Bud” Hoover. She was a loving homemaker who especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren. One of Lola’s other favorite pastimes was crocheting, which she did nearly every day for years. For a time, she also owned her own business, Country Critters, a pet store in Dover.

Survivors include her sons, Chris (Nicole) Hoover of Louisville, and B.J. Hoover of Dover; her grandchildren, Jason (Nicole) and Andrew Hoover, and Quentin Binkley; her great-grandson, Kadyn Hoover; her sister, Jo Ann Hoover of Dover; and her nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, on January 10, 1989, and by her son, Richard Hoover.

In keeping with Lola’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service, open to whomever wishes to attend, will be held Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m., in Sacred Heart Calvary Cemetery, New Philadelphia; Pastor Jim Humphrey of the First United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia will officiate. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Lola, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com