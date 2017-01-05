Lydia Mast – January 4, 2017

Lydia Mast 84 of Walnut Creek and formerly of Phoenix, Arizona died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a period of declining health.

She was born October 23, 1932 in Arthur, Illinois to the late Menno and Minnie (Beachey) Mast. She worked for many years as a licensed practical nursing doing private duty care. She attended Walnut Creek Mennonite Church and was active in Children’s Ministries over the years.

She is survived by her siblings; Ora (Rhoda) Mast of Lancaster, PA, Alva (Clara) Mast of Millersburg, Lloyd (Donna) Mast of Leola, PA and Ellen Yoder of Atlanta, Georgia and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Henry Mast and brother-in-law Glen Yoder.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church with Pastor Don Hamsher officiating. Burial will be in the Gospel Light Chapel Cemetery CR 168 Dundee. Friends may call on Saturday from 9-11 AM at the church prior to services at Walnut Creek Mennonite.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to World Missionary Press PO Box 120 New Paris, Indiana 46553. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com