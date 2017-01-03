Lynn Fitak Schiele – December 24, 2016

Lynn Fitak Schiele, 48, of Uhrichsville, passed away at her home on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Born November 17, 1968 in Dennison, she was a daughter of Dalla Katherine “Sue” Dingman and the late John Paul Fitak.

Lynn was a graduate of Claymont High School who had most recently been employed by the Uhrichsville Elks. She is survived by her husband, Marc H. Schiele; sisters, Barbara Ann Fitak and Erica (Steve) Haney; nephews and niece, Bryan (Brandi) Fitak, Anthony Fitak, Nathan Fitak, Daniel Fitak of the home, Katherine Haney and Kurtis Haney; and many dear friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Fitak.

According to Lynn’s wishes, she has been cremated without a public visitation. Her family will receive friends for a time to remember Lynn and celebrate her life on Monday, January 2, 2017 from 11am to 1pm in the Fellowship Hall of Park Christian Church in Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any charity that benefits at risk children.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com