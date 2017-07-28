M. Frances Ann Fantin – July 26, 2017

M. Frances Ann Fantin, 89, of New Philadelphia, entered her eternal home in Heaven on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 following a period of declining health.

Born at Steubenville, Ohio on September 12, 1927, Fran was a daughter of the late William and Ethel Gaffney Aldridge.

The family relocated to New Philadelphia when Fran was seven. She attended Sacred Heart School and was a 1945 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. She furthered her education at Mount Carmel Nursing School at Columbus and completed her BSN at St. Mary’s of Notre Dame.

Prior to her marriage, Fran was a ward nurse at Union Hospital and later joined the Lorain County Public Health Department. She also sat on the New Philadelphia Health Board for many years.

From 1977 to 1994, Fran was the school nurse at Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School. During that same time, she also served as the school librarian for Sacred Heart Elementary. She loved the children of Sacred Heart deeply and enjoyed 40 years as the librarian prior to her retirement in 2009.

Fran was a lifelong and devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia. She served in many capacities through the years as a lector and Eucharistic minister. She enjoyed socializing with her friends as a member of the Altar Society, the LCBA, the DCCW, an organization which named her Woman of the Year, for her continued support of the Church, as well as College Club of Tuscarawas County and the Lady Elks.

Most of all, Fran loved traveling to Virginia to visit with family and rarely passed down an opportunity to go out to eat and often enjoyed a good Manhattan. Fran was also an avid supporter of Central Catholic Sports and NCAA Basketball.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Frank Fantin whom she married on July 4, 1962; their son, Matthew Fantin of New Philadelphia; and her sister, Paula McBride of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Completing the family are brothers and sisters-in law, Jack (Carol) Fantine, Victor Fantin, Daniel (Sharon) Fantin, Louis (Ruth) Fantin, Louise Patrick, Norma Fantin all of New Philadelphia and Shelby Fantin of Baltic, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, John Fantin, Wishard Patrick, Bill McBride, and sisters-in-law, Carol Fantine and Mary Louise Fantin; and a special aunt, Lillian “Dee Dee” Gaffney.

The family will greet guests on Monday, July 31, 2017 from 4-7 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where a Christian Wake service will begin at 7 PM. Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 1 PM in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. A meal will follow the services in Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

The family requests memorial contributions be directed to Sacred Heart Church Building For the Future, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

