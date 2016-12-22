Mabel Eileen Markham Decker – December 20, 2016

Mabel Eileen Markham Decker, age 94, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016, in Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness.

A daughter of the late Marvin and Ada (Arnold) Davidson, Mabel was born at Cambridge on March 15, 1922.

She was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia, a volunteer for the United Way Preschool and Day-Care, a 28 year volunteer for the COAD foster grandparent program and for the past couple of summers has volunteered at the Tuscarawas County Public Library. She also enjoyed activities at the Tuscarawas County Senior Center.

At the age of 86, Mabel became the oldest student to have been awarded a degree at Belmont Technical College, where she earned an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Development.

Mabel is survived by her daughter, Judy Swinehart of Dover, seven grandchildren, Todd Meldrum, Terri (Dan) Shaffner, Heather (Tony) Lecce, Heidi (Frank) Torch, Annette (John) Krebs, Monica (Mark Gordon) Martinelli, and Jim (Carolyn) Martinelli; 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mabel is preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Martinelli; and four brothers, Homer, Arthur, Stanley, and Jessie Davidson.

The family will greet guests on Friday, December 23, 2016 from 4-6 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Scott Nellis will lead a service celebrating Mabel’s life on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 10 AM in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia. Burial in Greenmont Cemetery at Freeport will follow.

Memorial contributions in Mabel’s name may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 202 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mabel by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622