Malinda Miller – February 27, 2017

Malinda Miller 91 of Sugarcreek died Monday, February 27, 2017 at New Dawn Nursing Home in Dover following a period of declining health.

She was born April 11, 1925 in Tuscarawas County to the late Peter J. and Malinda (Schlabach) Miller. She was retired from the former Alsco Company in Sugarcreek, was a member of Pleasant View Mennonite Church and had been attending Walnut Creek Mennonite Church.

She is survived by her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her siblings Henry, Jonas, Milo, Peter Jr., Katie, Esther, Emma, Mary Ann, Alma, Lydia Ann and Fannie. Services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant View Mennonite Church. Burial will be at 10:00 AM in the Pleasant View Mennonite Church Cemetery on Friday prior to Services in the Church. Friends may call Thursday 5-7 PM at Pleasant View Mennonite Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

33o-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com