Mall Offers ‘Food Truck Fridays’

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 12th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The New Towne Mall is inviting the public to another ‘Food Truck Fridays’ event.

General Manager Jason Jordan explained that the goal is to bring in mall traffic for the retailers, but also to give the community a free source of entertainment.

“We are very fortunate that we have a great CEO that kind of encourages out of the box thinking. So we’re doing things that have never been done at this mall.”

Jordan noted the added goal of giving the community an affordable way to relax and spend time with family and friends.

“We want our customers just to be able to come out and just have a good time. Just relax after a long, busy work-week and just be able to chill out, have a good time and listen to some great music. That’s what it’s all about.”

The second ‘Food Truck Fridays’ event will be held this Friday, July 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The third and final piece of the summer series will be on August 11th.

The event will include food vendors, games, and live entertainment.

