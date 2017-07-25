Man Arrested, Accused of Holding Girlfriend against her Will

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 25th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A New Philadelphia man is behind bars after his girlfriend called 911 Monday night to report she had been held against her will.

Police Chief, Michael Goodwin, confirmed the arrest took place just before 8:00 p.m. in the 200 block of 6th Street SW.

He explained officers arrested a 27-year-old man on a protection order violation.

The man may also face additional charges including abduction, vandalism, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

Chief Goodwin noted the vandalism charge is related to an incident after his arrest in which he caused damage to the city jail.

A report has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review and the man is expected to be arraigned on charges this week.

