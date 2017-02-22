Man Arrested in Attempt to ‘Dine and Dash’

Michaela Madison Reporting:

A man is facing charges after allegedly ordering food at a local restaurant, with a plan not to pay.

The Uhrichsville Police Department responded to a call Tuesday from an employee at Chef Ernie’s.

The caller explained a man had been in the restaurant for several hours and had ordered several meals and alcoholic beverages.

An officer arrived and spoke to the man, who explained he was from North Olmsted Falls and was walking to a destination on Route 82.

The man told police his name was Michael Jedrzejek and gave them his social security number however, when asked for his ID he seemed to be surprised that he did not have his wallet.

He told police he must have lost it sometime earlier.

Chef Ernie’s asked to file charges of theft against the man regarding the bill of $32.49 and he was arrested.

Further investigation lead to the discovery of several additional summons from the New Philadelphia Police Department who confirmed that the man had also been charged with theft for ordering meals and not paying for them in the city.

He was booked into the Tuscarawas County Jail.

