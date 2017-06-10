Man Arrested for Suspected Child Pornography

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Holmes County, Ohio) Charges have been filed against a Hardy Township man after a Thursday pornography raid.

Holmes County Sheriff Chief Deputy Richard Haun explains the search warrant was obtained in partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

The warrant was executed on Thursday at a home on State Route 241 in Hardy Township.

“A computer containing what we believed to be child pornography was seized along with other electronic items, and they will be forensically examined to see if they contain any suspected child pornography as well.”

As a result of the search, 48-year-old Arlin Schlabach was arrested for pandering obscenities. On Friday, Schlabach appeared in Municipal Court and bond was set at $25,000.

